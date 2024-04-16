PM had not offered former education min to return

“No, I had not made such an offer,” Šimonytė told reporters Tuesday.

Asked if the former minister could return to the Cabinet, the prime minister did not comment on this hypothetical possibility.

Šimonytė said she could not promise that a candidate would be nominated before her holidays starting on 22 April. She reiterated that there would be no haste in choosing a new minister.

As reported, Jakštas resigned amid multiple issues with midterm exams for eleventh graders. He was appointed in summer of 2023, when Šiugdžinienė stepped down as education minister amid opaque spending of expenses allowances as member of a municipal council years earlier.