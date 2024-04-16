PM had not offered former education min to return

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Jurgita Šiugždinienė
Jurgita Šiugždinienė
PHOTO: ELTA / Marius Morkevičius

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has not offered former education, science and sport minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė to return to the same position following the resignation of Gintautas Jakštas earlier this month.

“No, I had not made such an offer,” Šimonytė told reporters Tuesday.

Asked if the former minister could return to the Cabinet, the prime minister did not comment on this hypothetical possibility.

Šimonytė said she could not promise that a candidate would be nominated before her holidays starting on 22 April. She reiterated that there would be no haste in choosing a new minister.

As reported, Jakštas resigned amid multiple issues with midterm exams for eleventh graders. He was appointed in summer of 2023, when Šiugdžinienė stepped down as education minister amid opaque spending of expenses allowances as member of a municipal council years earlier.

Based on the Constitution, ministers are nominated by the prime minister and appointed by the president.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions