Migration Department to screen 18,000 more Belarusian citizens

Director of the Migration Department Evelina Gudzinskaitė has announced that Belarusian citizens already residing in Lithuania would have to fill in the same questionnaire like Belarusians currently arriving in Lithuania.

“We will undertake to screen all Belarusian citizens who had received residence permits on the grounds of employment at the time when the additional questionnaire was not in use,” Gudzinskaitė told ELTA.

In case “negative information” about an individual is identified, the Migration Department will refer to the State Security Department (VSD) for further decision. If the latter concludes that the person poses a threat to national security, then the residence permit will be terminated.