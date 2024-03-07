Lithuania’s spy agency identifies some 1,400 foreigners as posing threat to national security

“We checked around 122,000 citizens of Russia, Belarus and other countries last year. We screened them through the lens of counterintelligence and vulnerability. Of these, some 1,415 were named to the Migration Department as a threat,” said Darius Jauniškis, head of the VSD, as he presented the latest threat assessment at the Seimas.

Arrivals of Belarusian nationals to live or work in Lithuania are deemed most suspicious if these persons are found to have worked or served in Belarusian state institutions or other sectors of importance to the regime, he added.

Regular travellers between Lithuania and Belarus often come under scrutiny of the services, Jauniškis noted.

The head of the Defence Intelligence and Security Service (AOTD), Elegijus Paulavičius, said the round-the-clock movement of people between Lithuania and Belarus is a major challenge to counterintelligence efforts.