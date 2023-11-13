Weather
Horoscope
Calendar
Search
Report news
LT
EN
RU
Contact
Ads
Politics
Business
World Lithuanians
Expats
Culture
Lifestyle
Video
Topics
Subscription
Profilis
Prenumeratos
Sutikimai
Išsaugoti
Pranešimai
Atsijungti
EN Delfi
Politics
Lithuania’s 2024 presidential election campaign begins
D+ nariams
Prenumeruoti
Justina Vaišvilaitė
Elta EN
Presidential Palace
PHOTO:
ELTA / Julius Kalinskas
The political campaign for the presidential elections officially started on Sunday – six months before Lithuanians go to polls to elect the country's next president.
Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
NATO
Kazlų Rūda
Ingrida Šimonytė
Mantas Varaška
Aurelijus Veryga
Valdas Tutkus
Central Electoral Commission
Giedrimas Jeglinskas
Farmers and Greens Union
Freedom Party
Antanas Kandrotas
Lina Petronienė
Comment
Show discussion
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions