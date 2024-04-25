Lithuania may consider how to help Ukraine return conscription age men

“The direction is right. (&) Perhaps it is still too difficult to say what measures will come of this. We will likely have to discuss this concretely,” the minister told reporters Thursday.

He added that Ukrainian men will not be asked to leave Lithuania, but Poland has mentioned limiting access to social payments, labour permits and documents. He said Lithuania is waiting for what Poland will decide before considering whether identical measures would suit Lithuania.

Kasčiūnas could not provide a specific number of conscription age Ukrainians living in Lithuania but said that there aren’t many of them.