2024.04.25 16:29

Lithuania may consider how to help Ukraine return conscription age men

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Laurynas Kasčiūnas
Laurynas Kasčiūnas
PHOTO: ELTA / Jonas Balčiūnas

Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas admits that Lithuania may consider how Ukraine could return conscription age men who had left the country amid the largescale invasion by Russia. Lithuania is not yet taking any concrete measures and is observing decisions adopted in Poland.

“The direction is right. (&) Perhaps it is still too difficult to say what measures will come of this. We will likely have to discuss this concretely,” the minister told reporters Thursday.

He added that Ukrainian men will not be asked to leave Lithuania, but Poland has mentioned limiting access to social payments, labour permits and documents. He said Lithuania is waiting for what Poland will decide before considering whether identical measures would suit Lithuania.

Kasčiūnas could not provide a specific number of conscription age Ukrainians living in Lithuania but said that there aren’t many of them.

Earlier this week, Ukraine suspended issuing new passports to conscription age men residing abroad.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions