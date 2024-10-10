Latvian national who served in Russian armed forces detained for illegally crossing border

The investigation, in cooperation with the State Security Service (VDD), established that the man had served in the Russian Armed Forces.

The State Border Guard initiated criminal proceedings against the person under Article 284(1) of the Criminal Code, i.e. for intentional illegal crossing of the external state border.

The State Security Service has initiated criminal proceedings against the person under Article 95(1) of the Criminal Code, i.e. for violation of the prohibition to serve in the Russian Armed Forces laid down in the National Security Law. The information at the disposal of the VDD shows that the person had concluded a military service contract with the Russian Armed Forces.