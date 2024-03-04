Latvia registers increased number of migrants at border with Belarus

“January and the beginning of February could be described as quiet. However, the past few days show that the number of offences is increasing again,” said border guard chief Guntis Pujats on Latvian television on Monday.

According to the report, there have already been 46 illegal border crossing attempts in March - after a total of 75 in February. Pujats attributed the increase to the warmer weather. “The cold winter has had a deterrent effect,” he said.

Latvia, a member of both the European Union and NATO, has a border with Russia’s close ally Belarus in the east. It is around 172 kilometres long and forms part of the EU’s external frontier.