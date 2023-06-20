2023 June 20 17:38

Kreivys: new EU electricity market model sets out changes beneficial to consumers

 
The European Union’s new electricity market model provide for changes that are beneficial for consumers, more effective international and national regulation, and faster development and integration of renewables into the electricity grid, the energy minister says.

On 19 June, Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys attended a meeting of the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council of the European Union (Energy Council) in Luxembourg, the ministry said in a press release.

The Energy Council discussed the proposal for a review of the EU electricity market model and the European Commission’s proposal to improve the EU’s protection against market manipulation on the wholesale energy market, with a view to confirming the general approach of the Council of the EU and paving the way for talks with the European Parliament.

Lithuania presented the situation at the Belarusian nuclear power plant – the plan to launch the second unit and the related concerns about ensuring nuclear safety and the lack of long-term transparency. Cyprus presented the problems related to the construction and operation of Akkuyu nuclear power plant on the southern coast of Turkey and concerns about nuclear safety.

