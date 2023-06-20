Kreivys: new EU electricity market model sets out changes beneficial to consumers

On 19 June, Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys attended a meeting of the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council of the European Union (Energy Council) in Luxembourg, the ministry said in a press release.

The Energy Council discussed the proposal for a review of the EU electricity market model and the European Commission’s proposal to improve the EU’s protection against market manipulation on the wholesale energy market, with a view to confirming the general approach of the Council of the EU and paving the way for talks with the European Parliament.