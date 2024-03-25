Investigators interview MP over alleged corruption in defence sector

Spokeswoman of the STT Dovilė Andrijauskaitė confirmed to the news agency ELTA that the politician was questioned by the anti-corruption agency to clarify certain circumstances.

Kasčiūnas told ELTA afterwards that the meeting with law enforcement was short and pleasant, and was organised to verify information. He told investigators that he had not noticed any suspicious lobbying activities by members of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence.

Moreover, the MP said he agreed with the opinion of the prosecutor general that individuals convicted of corruption should not be allowed to participate in public procurement tenders organised by the Ministry of National Defence and legislation would have to be amended.