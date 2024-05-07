Intelligence warns of possible Kremlin provocation ahead of Russia’s May 9 celebration

„Last year, monuments commemorating the anti-Soviet resistance in the Baltic States were deliberately desecrated on the eve of 9 May, Russia’s so-called „Victory Day“. According to intelligence assessments, the likelihood of similar attacks or provocations against various sites in Lithuania remains increased for the nearest term,“ the VSD said in a statement on Tuesday.
The intelligence agency called on residents to immediately report any postings on social networks that offer rewards for vandalism and other offences in Lithuania.
A monument to freedom fighter Adolfas Ramanauskas-Vanagas in Merkinė, southern town of Lithuania, was defaced with white paint on the eve of 9 May last year. He was Lithuania’s highest state official alive from 26 November 1954, after Jonas Žemaitis-Vytautas died, until 29 November 1957 (when killed in a KGB prison in Vilnius).