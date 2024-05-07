2024.05.07 16:20

Intelligence warns of possible Kremlin provocation ahead of Russia’s May 9 celebration

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: Imago / Scanpix

The State Security Department (VSD) does not rule out the possibility of provocations in Lithuania ahead of 9 May, when Russian communities observe the victory over Nazi Germany.

„Last year, monuments commemorating the anti-Soviet resistance in the Baltic States were deliberately desecrated on the eve of 9 May, Russia’s so-called „Victory Day“. According to intelligence assessments, the likelihood of similar attacks or provocations against various sites in Lithuania remains increased for the nearest term,“ the VSD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The intelligence agency called on residents to immediately report any postings on social networks that offer rewards for vandalism and other offences in Lithuania.

A monument to freedom fighter Adolfas Ramanauskas-Vanagas in Merkinė, southern town of Lithuania, was defaced with white paint on the eve of 9 May last year. He was Lithuania’s highest state official alive from 26 November 1954, after Jonas Žemaitis-Vytautas died, until 29 November 1957 (when killed in a KGB prison in Vilnius).

