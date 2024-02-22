Increased activity from Russian special services aims to polarize society

“One should not expect Russia to leave its methods behind and simply wait for the end of the war in Ukraine. Polarizing neighbouring societies, showing that they can [attack – ELTA] and state institutions cannot withstand such hybrid attacks – this has happened before and will continue,” Arvydas Anušauskas told Žinių radijas on Thursday morning.

“This is a single-minded effort to divide the societies of our countries and to create distrust in the country’s institutions,” Anušauskas added.

Latvian law enforcement on Wednesday said it had detained a person, who allegedly defaced a monument to Lithuania’s post-war partisan leader Adolfas Ramanauskas-Vanagas in Merkinė with red paint in end-January, TV3 TV reported.