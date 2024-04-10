Government to tighten employment regulations for third country nationals

The Ministry of the Interior noted that the number of foreigners in Lithuania has been rising rapidly. In 2024, foreigners accounted for 7.7% of all residents in Lithuania, compared with 3.6% in 2022. The majority of them, over 15,800, came from Belarus in 2023. The ministry stated that the growing number of foreign workers creates a threat as it is increasingly difficult to ensure integration processes and control.

Amendments initiated by the Interior Ministry are aimed to tighten requirements for companies that hire foreign workers, as well as to tighten employment conditions, allow only those foreigners to work who have a residence permit in the country, to ensure the enforcement of residence rules and prioritise the attraction of high-skilled workforce.