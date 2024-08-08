Foreign workers will need to have residence permit from September – authority

Exceptions were made to foreign nationals, registered with the authority, who could not return to Ukraine and who were not entitled to temporary protection were exempted from the obligation to obtain a work permit.

They applied to foreign nationals who had benefited from a visa-free regime or who held a valid Schengen visa. In addition, exceptions were in place for the ones who held national visas issued on the basis of unforeseen circumstances and the ones who applied for residence permits on the basis of work, highly qualified employment or humanitarian grounds.

As of 1 September, the facilitated regime ends for all the foreign nationals except highly qualified workers.