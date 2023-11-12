Fighting autocrats together: how Belarusians and Lithuanians stand hand in hand for freedom and democracy

The Lukashenka regime tries to divide us with provocations and false accusations, but we will not allow this to succeed. Lithuania and Lithuanians will continue to stand with Belarusians for their freedom. Just like we stood together in defense of Lithuanian freedom in January 1991. Like Lithuanians and Belarusians joined hands for free Belarus in August 2020 and beyond. And just like Lithuanians, Poles, Russians, Jews, Ukrainians, and Belarusians in Lithuania stood up, together, in support of Ukraine on the 24th of February 2022 and will continue to support Ukraine until their victory, and ours.