Fewer Belarusians arriving in Lithuania

“Based on this month’s data, 224,800 foreign citizens reside in Lithuania. Of them, 62,474 are citizens of Belarus. The number of Belarusian citizens arriving in Lithuania in recent months has slightly decreased (&) compared with the start of last year,” she told public radio LRT on Monday.

According to Gudzinskaitė, companies are shifting their attention to workers from other countries that pose fewer risks, such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kirgizstan. In addition, some Belarusians opt not to move to Lithuania due to screening carried out by the Migration Department and the State Security Department (VSD).

Since November 2022, when Russian and Belarusian citizens had to fill in a special questionnaire concerning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 1,644 Belarusians and 397 Russians were deemed as posing a threat to Lithuania’s national security.