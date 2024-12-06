Baltic States allocating 3% of their GDP to defence are an example for other NATO members – presidents

At the meeting, the Lithuanian leader highlighted that the main priority for the Baltic States continues to be ensuring security and strengthening defence. Gitanas Nausėda said that Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia need to work together towards the adoption of 3% of GDP as the defence spending target at the next NATO Summit in The Hague. According to the Head of State, this commitment is essential to maintain credible deterrence and defence along NATO’s eastern flank and to safeguard the security of the Alliance as a whole.