Attack on Volkov likely organised and carried out by Russia – intelligence agency

According to the VSD, the Kremlin regime regards the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) as the most dangerous opposition force in Russia that can influence internal processes in Russia. Therefore, the Kremlin is constantly collecting information about members of the organisation residing abroad and has organised attacks against them that endangered their health and lives.

“It is likely that the assault of FBK member Leonid Volkov in Vilnius on 12 March 2024 was an operation organised and carried out by Russia. Its goal being to stop the implementation of Russian opposition projects on the eve of undemocratic presidential election in Russia,” the VSD stated.

According to the agency, perpetrators of Russian-organised psychological-information operations are often recruited on social media and may be enticed by ideological motives or monetary gain.