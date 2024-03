The exercise will involve the Lithuanian army ’s Spartan aircraft, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets of the Royal Belgian Air Force (RAF Belgium) on a NATO air policing mission and Mirage2000 fighter jets of the French Air Force.

The training will be conducted at low altitudes and will involve the release of thermal charges over the Baltic Sea. The exercise is scheduled to take place between 9.30 a.m. and 1.00 p.m.