This generation of employees will soon take over a third of the labour market: experts give advice how to attract them

Personnel Director at YIT Lietuva , a sustainable city and infrastructure development company, Nerile Napriene also indicates professional growth as one the most important elements among young employees. She has noticed that young people don’t just have career-related ambitions and dreams about certain goals – they are actually trying to make them true.

“The individualism of Gen Z exudes in various aspects of life. For example, people born between 1997 and 2012 tend to postpone having partner and starting a family for later stages of life, they aren’t quick to commit. At work, this trait mostly manifests via the pursuit of personal results and career goals. The representatives of this generation can be reasonably called careerists.

Ruta Braziene, Assoc. Prof. at Vilnius University Faculty of Philosophy, says that probably the main exclusive feature of Gen Z is the focus on individualism. According to her, research shows, that these people also really value self-realization and the pursuit of goals.

“Young employees often get labels that are based on stereotypes, i.e. they want to achieve everything without too much effort. Our company’s experience is contrary. We see that young employees are single-mindedly pursuing their goals, are interested in the exact actions they should take, what skills and traits to obtain or strengthen to get the desired result,” Napriene said.





According to the personnel director, she has not noticed the so-called quiet quitting trend, which is supposedly common among young professionals, either. This term is used to describe the unwillingness of employees to put additional effort and the aim to work as little as possible.

Napriene thinks that young employees, on the contrary, try to be as effective as possible at work and look for new ways to complete tasks faster and better, and want the organization to feel their impact.

Boundaries have been erased