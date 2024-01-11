Sixteen-year-old Aleksas, author of a historical book, tells how he discovered his life purpose: my goal is to work for Lithuania

According to the young citizen, patriotism is something different – it is a “voluntary duty”.

“Citizenship is the duty of every citizen of a country to improve the daily life of their homeland and community. Citizenship encompasses fundamental everyday things, such as helping and respecting one another, practising tolerance, refraining from littering, fulfilling daily duties, upholding justice and seeking truth. Also, civic duties, such as voting or fulfilling compulsory military service, are key,” says Bartkus.

The concept of citizenship appears to be something that everyone should comprehend and actively engage with. However, many fail to grasp its importance and why it should be the foundation for each day of our lives. According to Bartkus, emphasis should be put on three crucial concepts of citizenship: citizenship itself, patriotism, and nationalism. Although the teenager sees them as interrelated, in his opinion, they are fundamentally distinct from one another.

“For example, Ukraine’s soldiers and defenders are the perfect examples of nationalists. The AZOV regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is well known – a unit rooted in the nationalist movement. Lithuanian soldiers and other officials, I believe, are also nationalists. Nationalism has been crucially important in saving and building states for centuries. If we talk about contemporary example, it was only after 24 February, 2022, that Ukrainians realised that without nationalist movements it would be hard to imagine a still free and independent Ukraine,” the teenager explains.

To help other young people better understand the concept of nationalism, Bartkus provides some examples.

“Nationalism is the most serious area. I think we have far too few representatives in this field. To begin with, nationalism should never be equated with Nazism or fascism – they are different and incompatible things,” Bartkus explains.

Bartkus enlists the essential aspects of patriotism: love for one’s homeland, knowledge and appreciation of its history, language, and the understanding that “I am responsible for my homeland’s well-being”.

“No one can or will ever make you patriotic by force, it is voluntary, but, in my opinion, it is also kind of duty, because I am deeply convinced that every honest citizen must pay his or her tribute to the state,” Bartkus thinks.

“At the same time, I often feel like banging my head against the wall. That wall is an attitude called “what’s that kid making waves here?” It is indeed difficult to deal with people, who are only interested in personal gain and make it clear that I should “limit my performance to a minimum and know my place”. It is challenging to deal with them, but the young people win - that is the way it should be. It’s my purpose, my essence and my daily routine, the thing that I am obsessed with, that teaches and helps me to grow as a person”, Bartkus says.

However, according to him, this is not a very easy choice.

“Nationalists uphold the fundamental ideas of the state, promote them clearly, and loudly defend and praise the honour and history of the state. Nationalists prioritize their compatriots, the citizens of their state, and encourage all to be active members of society and to love their homeland genuinely. The aim of a nationalist’s life is the homeland, and he or she will do anything for the homeland and the well-being of its people. Today, when the world is on the brink of massive wars and our homeland facing real threats and dangers, nationalism is particularly needed,” said Bartkus.

According to Bartkus, nationalism is an ideology and belief that your country is the best, your nation is the strongest, and the nature of your homeland is the most beautiful.

“From an early age, I saw my family members in uniform and serving the state, but I cannot recall the exact turning point. It probably came naturally, and when it did, it became unstoppable. In the 5th grade, I was telling about the 16th of February to all the primary school children, started actively participating in the activities of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, and so on,” the boy explains.

Bartkus admits that examples he saw have been the main reason why he chose this exact path.

“I remember well that when I was already in the fourth grade of primary school, on the Day of the Defenders of Freedom, I gave a presentation to my classmates about the events of January 13th. This was probably one of my first patriotic activities,” he remembers.

Sixteen-year-old Bartkus is well known in Lithuania for his noble deeds. The teenager cannot pinpoint when the desire to engage in various activities related to the state’s wellbeing was born, but remembers feeling that urge from the early childhood.

All this has led Bartkus to the things he does now – and he does a lot.

“Those who follow the Facebook page of my book “Personalities in the Labyrinths of Occupations” see that I am always doing something. It’s actually very demanding – from personal time, effort, and energy to personal finances,” the youngster admits.

But that does not stop Bartkus from achieving his goals.

“I deliberately chose to dedicate all my work to Lithuania, and I’m proud of that. Nobody pays me a penny, and I am not asking to. All my activities are financed by me and my family, I am still at school, so it is not simple, but I do not consider it a problem. The most important thing is enthusiasm,” Bartkus confesses.

Lithuanians lacks patriotic education

Bartkus would like his peers to share the same enthusiasm in pursuing their goals as he does.