Lithuania faces serious problem: drug addicts are getting younger and younger

According to Mikulskis, although the Union does not have any data on the municipalities where the cases of drug use by minors are the most common, the available information is very concerning and disappointing.

“We do believe that Life Skills classes are the first step. What concerns intervention, we do not have a specific position, but agree that the measures must also be systemic and not only PR campaigns. If there are systemic gaps, they do prevent our police from taking constructive actions, thus, those gaps should be sealed, but for the time being we have no concrete proposals in this area,” the vice president of the Union of School Students admits.

According to Emilis Mikulskis , vice president of the Union of School Students, drug use in schools is an extremely relevant and important issue for the Union. As Mikulskis said, the Union of School Students believes that this problem may be solved only systematically and by taking educational and permanent measures of prevention.

“The age groups are diverse, and it is particularly distressing that younger and younger schoolchildren are exposed to narcotic substances, even up to the junior high school level,” Mikulskis emphasises.





The vice president of the Union of School Students assumes that the competence for putting forward direct solutions in this case belongs exceptionally to the municipalities. What is more, for solving the problem and reducing its scale continuous education must be provided. In this case, Mikulskis suggests concentration on the Life Skills program, which recently has been criticized and discussed a lot.