Baltic leaders rally for sustainability at the largest regional festival

Impact Day is a collaborative endeavor of 15 organizations, including SEB Bank. Allan Parik, Head of SEB Bank Estonia, explained their involvement: “Our mission is to catalyze societal progress towards a more sustainable future by empowering individuals and businesses. Through providing sustainable products, services, and informed advice, we aim to facilitate their journey. Impact Day embodies a collaborative spirit across the private, public, and third sectors, enabling us to unite and accelerate sustainable change in our region.”
Some of the internationally well-known speakers are:
Gunter Pauli (author of the blue economy concept)
Joseph Kim (master trainer from the team of world famous speaker and book author Simon Sinek)
Paul Hawken (writer, entrepreneur, environmental advocate)
Kęstutis Juščius (CEO of AUGA Group)
Impact Day is designed to foster a more comprehensive understanding of sustainability. It aims to educate the public about practical, everyday ways to make sustainable choices and the opportunities available in the burgeoning green economy.
Attendees will have access to a range of engaging activities, including workshops on sustainable living, panel discussions on green business practices, and lively debates on environmental policy. The Impact Day experience also includes a bustling EXPO area and the highly anticipated Impact Show.
For more information and registration, visit www.impactday.eu