Baltic leaders rally for sustainability at the largest regional festival

 
Over 100 globally recognized sustainability leaders from the Baltics and beyond, a team of 15 organizing bodies, and a diverse assembly of over 2,000 participants—these impressive figures encapsulate Impact Day, the largest sustainability festival in the Baltics, set to take place on 5-6 October 2023 in Tallinn.

Impact Day is a collaborative endeavor of 15 organizations, including SEB Bank. Allan Parik, Head of SEB Bank Estonia, explained their involvement: “Our mission is to catalyze societal progress towards a more sustainable future by empowering individuals and businesses. Through providing sustainable products, services, and informed advice, we aim to facilitate their journey. Impact Day embodies a collaborative spirit across the private, public, and third sectors, enabling us to unite and accelerate sustainable change in our region.”

Some of the internationally well-known speakers are:

Gunter Pauli (author of the blue economy concept)

Joseph Kim (master trainer from the team of world famous speaker and book author Simon Sinek)

Paul Hawken (writer, entrepreneur, environmental advocate)

Kęstutis Juščius (CEO of AUGA Group)

Also performing is Guntars Logins from Alpha Partners, a sales, business, and leadership trainer, who emphasized: “Sustainability isn’t a distant concern for large nations or companies overseas. It’s our immediate responsibility right here, right now. Sustainable thinking should permeate every individual action, starting within our region.”
Impact Day is designed to foster a more comprehensive understanding of sustainability. It aims to educate the public about practical, everyday ways to make sustainable choices and the opportunities available in the burgeoning green economy.

Attendees will have access to a range of engaging activities, including workshops on sustainable living, panel discussions on green business practices, and lively debates on environmental policy. The Impact Day experience also includes a bustling EXPO area and the highly anticipated Impact Show.
For more information and registration, visit www.impactday.eu

