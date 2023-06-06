Baltic leaders rally for sustainability at the largest regional festival

Impact Day is a collaborative endeavor of 15 organizations, including SEB Bank. Allan Parik, Head of SEB Bank Estonia, explained their involvement: “Our mission is to catalyze societal progress towards a more sustainable future by empowering individuals and businesses. Through providing sustainable products, services, and informed advice, we aim to facilitate their journey. Impact Day embodies a collaborative spirit across the private, public, and third sectors, enabling us to unite and accelerate sustainable change in our region.”

Some of the internationally well-known speakers are:

Gunter Pauli (author of the blue economy concept)

Joseph Kim (master trainer from the team of world famous speaker and book author Simon Sinek)

Paul Hawken (writer, entrepreneur, environmental advocate)

Kęstutis Juščius (CEO of AUGA Group)