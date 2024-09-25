Maria from Venezuela: studying in Europe used to be too big of a dream, and now it’s my reality

Maria knew she wanted to continue studying and during her internships realised that medical physics could be the right choice. "But at the time, the dream was too big, and the situation in Venezuela was not the best, so going for a master’s abroad just wasn’t possible for me," recalls Maria.

Before coming to Lithuania, Maria studied bachelor’s in physics. But as she recalls, the subject was too abstract for her. „I could mathematically explain Maxwell’s equations, but I couldn’t tell you how wireless communication works,“ she says.

"I used to believe my success was just luck, but now I am learning to recognise it as the result of my own effort," says Maria, a former physics professor and recipient of the prestigious Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship. Due to that, Maria is now able to study Medical Physics at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU).

"I was searching like crazy for a way to finance my studies and decided to apply to the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP) , a fellowship for women studying master’s programmes in nuclear technologies. I spent weeks polishing my CV and motivation letter, asking my former employer and lecturers to get strong recommendation letters, then biting my nails waiting for the results," says Maria.

Although Maria’s family was very supportive, she understood it would not be enough. Maria started to look and apply for scholarships for any financial help she could get.

"But then the other challenge appeared, so I was like, okay, the first step is done. Now, how am I going to pay for it?" remembers the young specialist.

Years after finishing her studies, she started seriously considering international master’s programmes. Eventually, Maria was accepted into the Medical Physics programme at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in Melbourne, Australia.

She needed to find another programme that met the requirements of the funders as soon as possible, and that’s how Maria found out about the university. "It actually feels like this is the real path I was meant to take," says Maria.

However, then another problem arose. A few months after she got the fellowship, RMIT decided not to accept international students for the next intake. To this day, she still does not know why that happened. "I had the scholarship – I just lost the university. So, it was a race against time for me," remembers Maria.

The response made her very excited: "I was selected: the MSCFP would cover my tuition and provide me with a living stipend for up to two years. I couldn’t ask for more".

Surprises came as soon as she landed

Maria’s arrival in Lithuania started with surprises from the moment she landed. "I was heavily jet-lagged, taking a taxi to the train station, carrying three heavy suitcases and my backpack, so lost and tired, and this nice lady saw me struggling with all my stuff, asked another passenger to help me, and sat with me on the ride from Vilnius to Kaunas," she recalls.

Maria was surprised by this. "I kept hearing that Lithuanians tend to be cold, so I was expecting not very friendly people. I do believe the internet lied to me on this, to be honest," she adds, grateful for the helpfulness of the locals.