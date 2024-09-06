“The Unified Education Program”, or How Kazakhstan's schools and colleges inculcate universal and national values

The program involves training, education and development based on the values of Kazakhstani culture, development of spiritual and moral qualities, civic responsibility and patriotism, integrity and honesty.
How does the program look like in implementation today, a year after its introduction?
More than 684 thousand events have already been held in educational organizations, including those with the participation of parents. 22 major social projects are being implemented. The work of children and youth, volunteer organizations, as well as cultural and leisure centers, including children's libraries, has been completely revised.
Each month of the school year has its own theme, and they are aimed at forming a holistic personality of students. For example, September is the month of diligence and professionalism, and May is the month of unity and solidarity. Every day parents have a 15-minute individual conversation with their child. Instead of the usual recess bell in Kazakhstani schools, the Kyu sounds. There are also talks on personal safety of children, digital or financial literacy.
Pedagogical Support Centers have been opened in all schools to strengthen the tripartite alliance “parent-child-teacher”. This is an important initiative aimed at supporting parents in raising their children, creating a favorable educational environment and developing a culture of positive parenting. The centers also run wisdom clubs aimed at preserving traditions and values, which helps to strengthen the institution of the family, improve child-parent relations, and deepen and expand interaction and cooperation between the family and the school.
Courses on the value-oriented approach to teaching have been organized for teachers. Practical work and discussion are organized during the course, cases for analysis and projects for development are offered.
The program itself, according to the idea of its developers, should ultimately instill in young people respect for parents and adults, listening to their admonitions, dignified fulfillment of their duties to the family, kindness, honor, conscience and responsibility, diligence and legal culture. The program is also aimed at preserving national patrimony, respect for the Kazakh language, national symbols, preservation of peace, harmony, cohesion, education of patriotism and statehood. It will also teach young people to value health, to be emotionally stable, to cherish nature, national and cultural heritage, and to use natural resources economically and efficiently.