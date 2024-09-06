“The Unified Education Program”, or How Kazakhstan's schools and colleges inculcate universal and national values

The program itself, according to the idea of its developers, should ultimately instill in young people respect for parents and adults, listening to their admonitions, dignified fulfillment of their duties to the family, kindness, honor, conscience and responsibility, diligence and legal culture. The program is also aimed at preserving national patrimony, respect for the Kazakh language, national symbols, preservation of peace, harmony, cohesion, education of patriotism and statehood. It will also teach young people to value health, to be emotionally stable, to cherish nature, national and cultural heritage, and to use natural resources economically and efficiently.