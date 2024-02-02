Unique Lithuanian AUGA M1 tractor solution has been patented in the USA

The North American market for agricultural machinery totalled USD 56.42 billion in 2022, a 2023 study by Precedence Research showed. Meanwhile, 41% (about 66 million hectares) of crop farming is done on large farms, according to 2017 data from the United States Department of Agriculture . Market and farm size are the fundamental elements for the dissemination of AUGA technology commercially and promoting sustainability goals.

“We are steadily advancing towards our goal of being able to offer the technological solution we have created and developed to the world’s farmers. This patent allows us to justify our technological uniqueness and promote sustainability on large farms, where it is usually harder to implement more sustainable agricultural practices. We are aiming at addressing the technological needs of farmers engaged in both organic and traditional agriculture. Not only do we have the necessary technological experience and a strong engineering team, but also the capacity to produce such tractors in Lithuania,” says Kęstutis Juščius, chair of the Board of AUGA group.