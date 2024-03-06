Regular flights will connect Vilnius airport with Lisbon and Hamburg

Among the selection criteria were a global ticketing system for passengers, adequate seating capacity on the aircraft, flight frequency, connectivity options, and other factors necessary for convenient transportation. Direct flights from Vilnius to Lisbon will begin on 4 May. Direct flights from Vilnius to Hamburg will start on 2 May. It is planned that the flights will operate year-round – both during the summer and winter aviation seasons – with the possibility of a few months’ break during the agreed period.

Flights will commence this May. The agreement with the airline airBaltic was signed after an international tender process of two regular flight operators.

“With this agreement, we are taking another important step in expanding Lithuania ’s accessibility and flight network. The major transportation hubs of Lisbon and Hamburg will provide broader travel opportunities in Europe and open doors to further destinations. We have provided Lithuanian airports with all the tools to strengthen our position in the international accessibility network, and we will continue to seek to use this model to ensure important connections for the country,” says Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania Marius Skuodis.

It is important to mention that airBaltic is a codeshare partner of the airline TAP Air Portugal, which means even better opportunities to reach further regions beyond Europe, including connections to Africa and South American countries.

“Both of these routes are highly necessary for the development of the business environment. Hamburg is also an important inbound tourism market, so Vilnius is particularly interested in the emergence of these routes. With relatively modest investments in the flight program, we expect significant attraction of both business and leisure tourists, which will eventually generate stable economic benefits,” says Mayor of Vilnius Valdas Benkunskas.

From Vilnius to Lisbon, flights will be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and from Vilnius to Hamburg – on Thursdays and Sundays.