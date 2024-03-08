Prices for consumer goods and services up by 0.7% in February

Prices of goods and services related to recreation and culture grew by 1.4%. The largest price growth was observed for toys, games and hobbies (6.2%), package holidays (5.4%), services of guides (2.4%), museums (2.3%), flowers (2.1%), while price drop was recorded for personal computers (1.8%).

Overall change in prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (prices increased by 1.5%) was determined by price growth recorded for tobacco products (2%), wine and wine products (1.8%), spirits (1.4%).

In February 2024, against January, prices for transport goods and services increased by 2.7%. The change was determined by an increase in prices of diesel fuel (6.5%), petrol (4.6%), liquefied gas for cars (2%), maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment (1.8%).

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 0.7%. The largest increase in prices was recorded for liquid fuel (8.5%), electricity (6.2%), products and materials for maintenance and repair of the dwelling (1.1%), while decrease in prices – solid fuel (6.1%), heat energy (1.1%).

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages went down in price by 0.4%. The largest price drop was observed for buckwheat groats, baby food, ice-cream, frozen seafood, flour, while price growth – mineral and spring waters, olive oil, champignon mushrooms, tea, meat preserves. Price change was also recorded for some fresh fruit and vegetables: the largest price drop was recorded for head lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli, blueberries, spinach, while price growth – for mangoes, carrots, garlic, sweet pepper, melons.