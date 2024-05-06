Power link between Sweden and Lithuania goes offline

NordBalt power interconnection between Lithuania and Sweden went offline on Monday morning due to a fault, stated Lithuania’s electricity transmission system operator Litgrid.

Based on preliminary information, the high-voltage direct current link disconnected due to a malfunction in the converter station on Sweden’s side.

According to Litgrid, this has not affected electricity supply in Lithuania.

In the four months of 2024, NordBalt availability exceeded 99%. In 2023, 4.96 TWh of electricity was supplied from Sweden to Lithuania through this power interconnection.