Power link between Sweden and Lithuania goes offline

 
Karolis Broga
Nordbalt, associative photo
Nordbalt, associative photo
PHOTO: Reuters / Scanpix

NordBalt power interconnection between Lithuania and Sweden went offline on Monday morning due to a fault, stated Lithuania’s electricity transmission system operator Litgrid.

Based on preliminary information, the high-voltage direct current link disconnected due to a malfunction in the converter station on Sweden’s side.

According to Litgrid, this has not affected electricity supply in Lithuania.

In the four months of 2024, NordBalt availability exceeded 99%. In 2023, 4.96 TWh of electricity was supplied from Sweden to Lithuania through this power interconnection.

The 700 MW capacity electricity link with Sweden has been operating since 2016.

