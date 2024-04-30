Norwegian airline opens base in Riga Airport

“We have had a very good cooperation experience with Latvia and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia. We are pleased to officially open our base with pilots and cabin crew. This weekend, we will launch flights to Tivat and Corfu, thus increasing our route network to and from Latvia to six routes. Our goal is to continue expanding in the region,” says Geir Carlsen, CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.

“Many thanks to the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) for its input in negotiations with the airline Norwegian and to the airline Norwegian for the choice made for its new base. I am convinced this was the right choice because we - the Ministry of Economy and the Government - are now working hard to make Latvia the most attractive place for investment in the region. I am pleased that Norwegian has appreciated the growth potential of Latvia, which we see as doubling the size of the country’s economy over the next decade,” said Viktors Valainis, the Minister of Economy.