Medicinos bankas to change its name

Head of the bank’s administration, Marius Arlauskas, says that the new name is part of the growth strategy.

Arlauskas said in a statement that it is important for the bank to maintain its Lithuanian identity. Therefore it is renamed after Urbo hill, a dune in Nida on which a lighthouse stands. The move represents the bank’s ambition, strive for goal and a clear direction.

The new brand strategy, name and visual identity was create in cooperation with creative agency Milk.

The bank’s long-term strategy foresees consistent growth, expansion of the range and availability of financial services and improvement of customer experience.

The bank also announced that it would move its headquarters in Vilnius from Pamėnkalnio Street to Artery business centre in Konstitucijos Avenue.