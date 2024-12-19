Lithuanian economy to grow at faster pace in 2025 – central bank

Lithuania’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by 2.4% this year, 3.1% in 2025 and in 2026, and by 3% in 2027, according to the central bank’s projection.

He said the growth was driven by higher-value production in the engineering and chemical industries, the construction sector’s activity boosted by public tenders and EU funding, and recovering household consumption.

"Last year, Lithuania’s economy was still sluggish, but in the first three quarters of this year, the Lithuanian economic pie went 2.1% bigger in size than a year ago," Šimkus told reporters on Thursday.

Next year, the economy is expected to expand even more amid a higher demand for Lithuanian goods and services in export markers, rising private consumption and recovering investment, according to Gediminas Šimkus, board chairman of the Bank of Lithuania .

The central bank expects Lithuania’s exports to grow by 2.2% this year, by 2.5% in 2025, 3.6% in 2026 and by 3.7% in 2027.

Real private consumption, which fell by 0.3% last year, is projected to rise by 3% in 2024 and by 3.7% per year in the 2025-2027 period.

The Bank of Lithuania forecasts that average wages will grow by 10.3% this year, by 8.7% in 2025 and by 8.1% and 7.5% respectively in 2026 and 2027.

The unemployment rate is forecast to be at 7.4% this year, before starting to fall to 7.1% in 2025, 6.9% in 2026 and 6.7% in 2027.