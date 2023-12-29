Lithuania sees economy growing by 1.7% in 2024

Inflation is set to continue to ease in 2024, from 8.8% this year to 2.8%, the ministry said. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 6.6%, while wage growth should be fast enough to exceed 7.5%.
“In 2024, people’s purchasing power will improve, which will boost domestic consumption,” Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said in a statement.
The Finance Ministry’s economic scenario forecasts that Lithuania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by 0.4% this year. It should grow annually by 2.9% in both 2025 and 2026.