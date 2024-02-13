Innovations introduced at Kaunas Airport

He adds that next year, seven of the same scanners will start operating in the new departure terminal at Vilnius Airport, which will be the most modern in the Baltic States.

“New technology solutions at Lithuanian airports first of all ensure a higher level of aviation security, but at the same time improve passenger experience. Passengers no longer need to take liquids and electronic devices out of their bags, suitcases or backpacks – everything can stay inside the luggage. As a result, the screening process becomes more efficient, faster and of higher quality. In addition, certified devices are capable of automatically identifying even particles of explosive materials when checking all baggage,” says Vidas Ksanas, head of the Safety and Security Department of Lithuanian Airports.

The first passengers were screened with the new equipment in Kaunas last November when the testing phase took place, and the system was put into full use in February of this year, after all tuning work was completed.

Lithuanian Airports purchased the new generation aviation security scanners during an international public procurement. Polish company Dimark S.A. won the procurement. The value of the entire project is EUR 5.8 million (excluding VAT). Devices of the well-known German manufacturer Smiths Detection are being installed in Lithuanian airports.

According to Ksanas, the innovations also facilitate the work of security screening inspectors, as they can rotate the 3D image generated by the scanners on their screen at various angles and easily identify items placed in hand luggage. Even liquids do not need to be removed, it is just important that they are properly packed, in accordance with the requirements up to now: liquids carried in hand luggage must be in containers with a capacity of no more than 100 ml, and the total volume of liquids per passenger cannot exceed 1 litre (1000 ml).