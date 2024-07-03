Ignitis Renewables starts education programme for children

The company aims to start cooperating with communities located near the offshore wind farm already, even though the project is still in the planning phase. This opens up opportunities to find the best solutions during the construction and operational phases of the project that empower the communities, improve their quality of life and have a positive impact on the environment surrounding the wind farm.

The Curonian Nord offshore wind farm, with a capacity of up to 700 megawatts (MW), will generate around 3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of green electricity per year, which would cover around a quarter of Lithuania's current electricity demand. The wind farm will cover an area of about 120 square kilometres in the Baltic Sea and will be positioned least 37 km away from the shore and about 50 km from the Port of Klaipėda. The offshore wind farm is expected to become operational around 2030.