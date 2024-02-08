Gustainis said in an interview to ELTA that Stepukonis, who joined BaltCap in 2010 or 2011, was talented and introverted, very analytical and precise, while his deals were great.

According to the managing partner, it was noticed during a quarterly review in 2023 that millions might have been embezzled from the fund as transactions were noticed that should not have been carried out. An internal probe soon revealed more improper actions and transfers, thus a large audit was launched, investors and law enforcement were contacted.

He says BaltCap has suffered major but not crushing reputational damage.

Gustainis does not believe that Stepukonis, 36, is currently fighting in Ukraine against Russia as a volunteer, as claimed by some.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Lithuania stated Wednesday that Estonian authorities were responsible for overseeing BaltCap Infrastructure Fund as the company managing the fund is registered in Estonia.