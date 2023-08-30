Electricity price in Lithuania up by 23% in late August

Electricity prices also increased elsewhere in Europe: by 24% to EUR 129.49/MWh in Poland, by 21% to EUR 121.78/MWh in Germany and by 27% to EUR 123.87/MWh in Austria.

In the Baltic States, higher prices were influenced by a 45% reduction of electricity flow from Finland and by lower electricity generation from renewable resources.

The average electricity price on the Nord Pool power market increased by 42% to EUR 47.08/MWh. This was due to 24% lower electricity generation by windfarms in the Nordic countries and 11% lower electricity generation by nuclear power plants due to maintenance.

Last week, electricity consumption in the Nord Pool region stood at 6,485 GWh, while electricity generation was 7,346 GWh.

On 21-27 August, compared with the previous week, electricity consumption in the Baltic States remained stable, totalling 462 GWh. Electricity consumption in Lithuania was stable at 213 GWh, in Latvia it decreased by 1% to 116 GWh, while in Estonia it was also stable at 133 GWh.