Electricity price in Lithuania down by 9% in March

According to independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva, electricity prices were affected by 3% lower electricity consumption and greater electricity generation. Although windfarms in the Baltic countries generated by 5% less electricity, yet hydroelectric power plants generated by 69% more.

Meanwhile, the average electricity price on the Nord Pool power market rose by 11% to EUR 56.39/MWh in March.

Electricity consumption in the Baltic States decreased by 3% in March, compared with February, and totalled 2,283 GWh.

Electricity consumption in Lithuania decreased by 1% to 1,015 GWh, in Latvia it decreased by 6% to 551 GWh, and in Estonia by 4% to 718 GWh.

Last month, the Baltic countries on aggregate generated 1,897 GWh of electricity, by 12% more than in February.