Electricity price in Lithuania down by 49% in mid-January

According to independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva, electricity prices decreased in other European countries, too. They stood at EUR 106.47/MWh in Poland, EUR 98.55/MWh in Germany and EUR 101.24/MWh in Belgium.

In the Baltic States, electricity prices decreased as windfarms generated by 24% more electricity while electricity flow from Finland soared by 8.5 times, where the average electricity price was EUR 82.81/MWh last week.

The average electricity price on the Nord Pool power market decreased by 9% to EUR 76.06/MWh. On 8-14 January, electricity consumption in the Nord Pool region totalled 10,392 GWh, while generation was 10,669 GWh.

On 8-14 January, in the Baltic States, electricity consumption totalled 648 GWh. In Lithuania, it increased by 4% to 287 GWh; in Latvia, it increased by 2% to 155 GWh; while in Estonia, it decreased by 6% to 206 GWh.