AUGA group starts production and sale of biomethane as new commercial activity

This green gas produced in Lithuania will be sold on the German market, which has the most developed biomethane infrastructure in Europe. The project capacities of 3 biogas power plants allow for the generation of 61 thousand megawatt hours of gas per year, the company has announced.

The group of companies sells biomethane gas to the company UAB Tube Green. The gas is transmitted into the natural gas system using the company’s gas intake point. This opportunity to supply biomethane gas to the natural gas system via a remote intake point not directly connected to the gas production facility only emerged at the end of 2023.

“Although we have been able to start producing biomethane gas for some time, laws of the Republic of Lithuania did not envisage the supply of such gas through an intake point separate from the production facility. We are pleased that, as the result of long and steady work, we and other biomethane gas producers in the country now have the opportunity to produce green gas in regions where sufficient raw material demand can be ensured, and the gas that is produced can later be successfully sold on the local or international market,” says Kęstutis Juščius, chair of the Board of AB AUGA group.