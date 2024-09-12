Akropolis shopping centres had 21.1mn visitors in H1 2024

New and revamped shops

Newly opened or revamped shops included 20 shops in Vilnius Akropolis, 12 shops in Klaipėda, and 11 shops in Šiauliai. There were 23 such shops in the Latvian shopping centres: 11 in Akropole Alfa and 12 in Akropole Riga. Many tenants in the latter also carried out minor repairs of their premises in the first half of 2024.

A number of new brands found home in our shopping and entertainment centres. Knygos.lt, Danija, Simitri, Stenders, Hobby shop, West Express and other shops opened in Vilnius Akropolis in the first half of the year, while Stradivarius, Pull & Bear, McDonald’s had their premises revamped. At the beginning of September, a pop-up Tesla shop, the first of its kind in the Baltics, started its operation in Vilnius Akropolis. A new Mohito shop, revamped shops Bershka, House, Audimas, Creme le la Creme and others welcomed their visitors in Klaipėda Akropolis in the first half of 2024. Maxima XXX, fundamentally renewed and modernized, is set to open its doors for visitors on 12 September. In Šiauliai Akropolis, Reserved, Drogas expanded and revamped their premises, new shops Best for and Koljė opened. Visitors of the shopping and entertainment centres in Latvia can also enjoy new shops: Akropole Riga now houses Weekend Max Mara, Penti, Timberland and other new shops, Akropole Alfa welcomed HairRiga and Baitukas, while Denim dream, Meness aptieka, Rosme and other shops expanded their sales floors.