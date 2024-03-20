airBaltic to offer Vilnius-Oslo Torp flights next winter

The airline plans to operate two flights to Oslo Torp per week.

“The capital city of the Scandinavian country will be even more accessible. The successful expansion of airBaltic gives travellers more confidence in planning flights from Lithuania and confirms that the market is growing fast in our country,” CEO of Lithuanian Airports Simonas Bartkus said.

The flight between Vilnius and Oslo Torp is estimated to take 1 hour and 55 minutes.

In addition to the new route, air Baltic will increase the number of flights between Vilnius and Amsterdam, Paris, Munich, Tallinn and Berlin.

The airline announced a total of three new routes from the Baltics: Riga–Madeira (Portugal), Tallinn–Kittilä (Finland) and Vilnius–Oslo Torp (Norway) for the upcoming winter season that will start at the end of October 2024.