Žemaitaitis continues to make antisemitic posts despite investigation

 
MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis continues to share anti-Jewish statements despite previous outrage from international community and has accused Jews of carrying out a ‘holocaust of Lithuanians’.

The politician on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, who is on a working visit in Israel, for speaking of historical ties between Lithuanians and Jews.

“It is disgusting that Šimonytė speaks such nonsense, when on 3 June 1944 Lithuanian Jews, together with the Russians, massacred the village of Pirčiupai and the people who lived there. This shows once again that our government is completely indifferent to the killings of Lithuanians by Jews in Lithuania in 1941-1944,” Žemaitaitis posted on Facebook.

“As I understand, our government’s morality-based policy is below rock bottom. If one goes to Israel and tells the fairy tales of friendship, one will be able to go to the commemorations of 9 May in Russia next year,” he went on.

