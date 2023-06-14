Žemaitaitis continues to make antisemitic posts despite investigation

The politician on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, who is on a working visit in Israel, for speaking of historical ties between Lithuanians and Jews.

“It is disgusting that Šimonytė speaks such nonsense, when on 3 June 1944 Lithuanian Jews, together with the Russians, massacred the village of Pirčiupai and the people who lived there. This shows once again that our government is completely indifferent to the killings of Lithuanians by Jews in Lithuania in 1941-1944,” Žemaitaitis posted on Facebook.