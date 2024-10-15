World Lithuanians may decide Farmers & Greens’ fate in elections – watchdog

The Farmers and Greens secured 7.02% of the vote, according to preliminary data from the VRK. The party fielded a joint list in the elections, including a team of lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, former independent candidate for president.
"On Friday, the Lithuanian embassies and consular offices that received the ballot papers will count the votes and enter them into the information system of the Central Electoral Commission," the VRK told ELTA in a comment.
"There is a probability that the votes from the World Lithuanians’ constituency can change the current results in the multi-member constituency," it added.
The election watchdog estimates show the LVŽS would fail to hold 7% of the votes set for a joint list if none of the 4,100 ballots papers in the constituency backed the party.
As reported, 78 MPs were elected to the 141-seat Seimas on Sunday – 70 in the multi member constituency and 8 in single-member constituencies. Sixty-three more MPs will be elected in single-member constituencies on 27 October.
The VRK is scheduled to confirm final results of the first round of the Seimas elections on Sunday, 20 October.