We strongly reject increasing pressure on Ukraine to negotiate under terms equal to capitulations – defmin

"Russia has no intention of stopping the war, as illustrated by the massive increase in drone attacks. Lithuania supports Ukraine’s Victory Plan, including NATO membership, because this is the only way we can guarantee security in Europe. We strongly reject the pressure on Ukraine to negotiate under terms equal to capitulation. Such proposals are neither just nor sustainable," said Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas.
Minister Kasčiūnas underscored to the EU Ministers of Defence that assistance to Ukraine in strengthening its defence industry was in the EU interest.
"Relocation of Ukraine’s defence industry will produce weapons to Ukraine and us as well, because the war in Ukraine is also a war of defence industry and technology. Critical capability gaps need to be addressed with more substantial financial commitments to the Ukrainian defence industry. We look forward to a significant part of the loan for defence industry from G7," added Kasčiūnas.
Other topics discussed at the EU Defence Ministers’ meeting were further implementation of the European Peace Facility and EUR 2 billion worth of frozen funds of the Russian Federation to be used to meet Ukraine’s needs for defence.
Ukraine received EUR 180 million in assistance from Lithuania this year. Next year the amount is planned to be 0.25% of GDP, including funding Ukraine’s defence industry. Also, Lithuania has spent EUR 10 million purchasing from Ukraine’s defence industry.