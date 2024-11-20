We strongly reject increasing pressure on Ukraine to negotiate under terms equal to capitulations – defmin

"Russia has no intention of stopping the war, as illustrated by the massive increase in drone attacks. Lithuania supports Ukraine’s Victory Plan, including NATO membership, because this is the only way we can guarantee security in Europe. We strongly reject the pressure on Ukraine to negotiate under terms equal to capitulation. Such proposals are neither just nor sustainable," said Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

Minister Kasčiūnas underscored to the EU Ministers of Defence that assistance to Ukraine in strengthening its defence industry was in the EU interest.