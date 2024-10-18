We need to promote a 3% Alliance-wide defence spending – defmin in Brussels

Kasčiūnas is attending NATO Defence Ministers’ meeting dedicated to the most pressing NATO security and defence issues, particularly the new NATO defence plans, air defence and assistance to Ukraine.

In his address at the meeting, he underscored the importance of the new NATO defence plans and the need for more defence spending in the entire Alliance. Kasčiūnas underlined the issues of airspace violation, Baltic and Polish efforts to fortify their border with Russia and Belarus, which is the external NATO border, and pointed out the need for joint Alliance action and importance of NATO-EU cooperation in this context.