"We do not wear rose-tinted glasses": an interview with Vladimir Milov

- The first thing we need to do is to face the truth and acknowledge the fact that all that bitter criticism of Russia as a nation will remain. And you cannot say that this criticism is unreasonable or ungrounded. Let’s be honest – Russia deserves it. Of course, we will have to complete all formalities, pay reparations in full. Because Russia aimed at making mincemeat out of Ukraine, thus reparations should be paid without discussions. Further, it is necessary to extradite all war criminals and ensure the full responsibility of those people who had participated in these crimes. Then, we will have to have a very difficult and unpleasant conversation with our own people because we have much to discuss. And this work is my priority. How it is possible that a large part of society has turned into a crowd of beasts, completely barbaric? We will have to do everything to eradicate this, so that it will never happen again. Well, other countries and Ukraine, first of all, will monitor and evaluate this process. Depending on how successful this process is, some sort of trust may develop. In addition, I think it is very important that we fully support all the ambitions of our neighbors for Euro-Atlantic integration. Here we are talking not only about Ukraine, but also Moldova, Georgia, I hope, Armenia, although they are very cautious on this topic, and others. This obstacle should disappear. It turns out that everyone wants to join Europe, NATO, and nasty Russia is in the way. Russia should support this, as it seems to me that for the future of Russia, this is a very obvious story: the closer the EU, NATO, and Euro-Atlantic structures are to our borders, the more guarantees that Russia itself will be peaceful and free. And this will take a long time. After World War II, 25 years passed before Willy Brant came to Poland and signed an agreement with them on the mutual recognition of the territory, as West Germany did not recognize the transfer of Silesia to Poland for a long time. The Christian Democratic Union of Germany then wrote on posters – “We will never give up what is ours”. But Willy Brant arrived and agreed with Poland on reconciliation. He then knelt in Warsaw in front of a memorial. 25 years is a lot. We need to understand that the horizon will be broad, we will have to do a lot of important work on ourselves.