VRK decides Gražulis was bribing voters by pledging to share his MEP pay

On Thursday, the VRK sat to decide that Gražulis violated the electoral code by seven votes. Two members opposed the decision and two abstained from voting.
The politician secured a seat at the European Parliament in the recent election where he stood fielded by the Nation and Justice Union.
„Yes, I will appeal against it [the VRK decision – ELTA],“ Gražulis told reporters after the sitting he attended.
He also questioned the lack of unity among the VRK members.
„I was surprised – it was not a unanimous decision that I had violated the electoral code. The conclusion I am coming to is that it turns out you cannot do charity work. Yet you can steal, that is what it seems like,“ the MEP said.
In June, Gražulis announced he would share his MEP salary with his voters by funding their projects.
„My aim is to show that people’s trust is much more important to me than my salary,“ he said back then.
Gražulis was elected to the European Parliament despite being impeached and removed from office in the Seimas in December 2023 for voting instead of another MP. He was barred from standing as a candidate in Lithuania’s general election for ten years.