VRK decides Gražulis was bribing voters by pledging to share his MEP pay

On Thursday, the VRK sat to decide that Gražulis violated the electoral code by seven votes. Two members opposed the decision and two abstained from voting.

The politician secured a seat at the European Parliament in the recent election where he stood fielded by the Nation and Justice Union.

„Yes, I will appeal against it [the VRK decision – ELTA],“ Gražulis told reporters after the sitting he attended.

He also questioned the lack of unity among the VRK members.

„I was surprised – it was not a unanimous decision that I had violated the electoral code. The conclusion I am coming to is that it turns out you cannot do charity work. Yet you can steal, that is what it seems like,“ the MEP said.