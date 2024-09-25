Vilnius to rename Nėries and Giros bus stops

The public transport service Susisiekimo paslaugos (JUDU) said Salomėjos Nėries stop will go under a new name of Vėtrungių and Liudo Giros stop will have a name of partisan Lionginas Baliukevičius-Dzūkas.

The streets were renamed in line with the ’desovietisation’ move aimed at clearing public spaces from Soviet-era signs. The removal of Giros and Nėries street names was mandated by the so-called Desovietisation Commission, which evaluates public inscriptions and symbols remaining from the Soviet times.

Gira and Nėris, being delegates of the People’s Seimas, went to Moscow in 1940 together with other representatives to ask for Lithuania to be admitted to the Soviet Union.