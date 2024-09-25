2024.09.25 15:04

Vilnius to rename Nėries and Giros bus stops

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas

Two bus stops in Vilnius named after poets Salomėja Nėris and Liudas Gira will be called differently from Thursday, following changes in respective street names in the capital city.

The public transport service Susisiekimo paslaugos (JUDU) said Salomėjos Nėries stop will go under a new name of Vėtrungių and Liudo Giros stop will have a name of partisan Lionginas Baliukevičius-Dzūkas.

The streets were renamed in line with the ’desovietisation’ move aimed at clearing public spaces from Soviet-era signs. The removal of Giros and Nėries street names was mandated by the so-called Desovietisation Commission, which evaluates public inscriptions and symbols remaining from the Soviet times.

Gira and Nėris, being delegates of the People’s Seimas, went to Moscow in 1940 together with other representatives to ask for Lithuania to be admitted to the Soviet Union.

The public transport company on Wednesday also said Žaros stop will be removed temporarily due to road works on Lazdynėlių Street.

