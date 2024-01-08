Veryga’s presidential campaign leads fundraising race so far

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) said Veryga has EUR 111,000 to his account, all of which came from the party's state grant.

Lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė has raised over EUR 60,000 for his campaign. The independent candidate himself donated a sixth of the amount, while the maximum available donations – EUR 17,990 each – were made by his father and brother, who own an engineering consulting and solutions business, Vilpros grupė. Other major donations (ranging from EUR 2,000 to 5,000) were made by three business owners.

Doctor Eduardas Vaitkus has received over EUR 16,000 in donations, mostly from individual contributions by natural persons.

Ex-deputy defence minister Giedrimas Jeglinskas, candidate of the Democrats For Lithuania, has raised around EUR 10,000, including two major donations of 5,000 euros each.