Veryga’s presidential campaign leads fundraising race so far

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) said Veryga has EUR 111,000 to his account, all of which came from the party's state grant.
Lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė has raised over EUR 60,000 for his campaign. The independent candidate himself donated a sixth of the amount, while the maximum available donations – EUR 17,990 each – were made by his father and brother, who own an engineering consulting and solutions business, Vilpros grupė. Other major donations (ranging from EUR 2,000 to 5,000) were made by three business owners.
Doctor Eduardas Vaitkus has received over EUR 16,000 in donations, mostly from individual contributions by natural persons.
Ex-deputy defence minister Giedrimas Jeglinskas, candidate of the Democrats For Lithuania, has raised around EUR 10,000, including two major donations of 5,000 euros each.
The candidate of the Freedom Party, Dainius Žalimas, has received donations worth about EUR 6.7 thousand. EUR 5,000 was donated by Laurynas Jarutis, a businessman from Tauragė, and EUR 1,000 was donated by Vytautas Krutulis, a shareholder of “Kilo grupė”. Donalda Meiželytė, member of the Freedom Party, donated EUR 500 for Žalimas’ election campaign.
The Electoral Code lays down that a political campaign can only be financed by the party and the candidate’s own funds, donations from natural persons and interest on funds held in a political campaign account.
A single donor may contribute a maximum amount of 10 average monthly wages, EUR 17,990, to each independent participant.
The amounts of the political organisation’s funds and other sources of funding are not regulated.
Lithuania will be electing its next president on 12 May 2024. Not all the candidates, who have announced their bids, have registered with the VRK yet.