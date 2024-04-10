Vėgėlė turns down Farmers and Greens’ donations for presidential campaign

“The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens party is considering offering me financial support. I announce beforehand that I will have to reject it,” Vėgėlė wrote in a post on social network Facebook.

However, he thanked the party for political endorsement, adding that he has to turn down donations from the party as he is “willing to represent all people of Lithuania”, to remain independent, unbiased and not to have any financial commitments to a party.

As reported earlier, the LVŽS had nominated MP Aurelijus Veryga, former minister of health, as its presidential candidate. Yet the party’s council later decided to withdraw his candidacy and to endorse Vėgėlė instead.

LVŽS leader Ramūnas Karbauskis stated last week that his party would also consider supporting Vėgėlė financially.